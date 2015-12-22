Dec 22 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner Ag

* SNP group acquires majority investment in Astrums Consulting (s) Pte. Ltd.

* Acquired a 51 pct interest in Astrums Consulting (s) Pte. Ltd., Singapore, effective Jan. 1, 2016

* Has acquired 51 pct of shares in Hartung Consult GmbH

* Hartung Consult generated total revenue of around 6.6 million euros ($7million) in 2014 financial year

* Will acquire another 19 pct in Astrums Consulting as at Jan. 1, 2018

* SNP AG intends to acquire other 49 pct of Hartung Consult as at Jan. 1, 2018