BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Shareholders Ahmet Can Teoman, Gurkan Gencler, Metin Ziya Tansu and Osman Turgut Firat apply Central Securities Depository (MKK) to convert a total of 14 million Beyaz Filo Oto Kiralama AS's shares into publicly tradable Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI