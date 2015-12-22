UPDATE 1-Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months - exec
* Islamic lender appoints KPMG, PwC and Allen & Overy as merger advisors
Dec 22 Lagardere :
* Says Lagardere Capital, a joint venture between Lagardere Travel Retail and Abu Dhabi Capital Group, has secured a contract to operate various sections of Duty Free retail space at the new Midfield Terminal Complex (MTC) in Abu Dhabi International Airport Source text: bit.ly/1QVVcqd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Islamic lender appoints KPMG, PwC and Allen & Overy as merger advisors
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.