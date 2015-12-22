Dec 22 Société générale says:

* is required to meet on a consolidated basis a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.5 percent as of Jan.1 2016 under Pillar 2, following the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) performed by the European Central Bank

* the G-SIB buffer required by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to be applied on top of this SREP ratio is equal to 0.25 percent for Societe Generale from Jan.1 2016 and will be increased by 0.25 percent per annum thereafter, ultimately reaching 1 percent in 2019.

* the prudential capital requirement of Societe Generale is therefore 9.75 percent as of Jan. 1 2016

* transitional CET1 ratio on a consolidated basis was equal to 11.1 percent (pro forma for current earnings, net of dividends as of Sept. 30 2015)

* will keep up its policy of progressively and steadily strengthening its CET 1 ratio, with the aim of maintaining a 100-150 basis points management buffer above the regulatory requirements resulting from Basel rules

Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)