Dec 23 African Dawn Capital Ltd

* Unaudited consolidated statements for the six months ended 31 August 2015

* Loss reduced from r10,4 million to a profit of r854 000

* Revenue increased from r17,8 million to r20,7 million for six months ended 31 August 2015

* For six-month period ended 31 August 2015 headline earnings per share of 0.10 cents versus a headline loss per share 1,24 cents last year