BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Dec 23 African Dawn Capital Ltd
* Unaudited consolidated statements for the six months ended 31 August 2015
* Loss reduced from r10,4 million to a profit of r854 000
* Revenue increased from r17,8 million to r20,7 million for six months ended 31 August 2015
* For six-month period ended 31 August 2015 headline earnings per share of 0.10 cents versus a headline loss per share 1,24 cents last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.