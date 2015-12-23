BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Amasten Holding publ AB :
* Signs lease agreement with Ronneby municipality
* The contract runs for five years and total rental value is 1.56 million Swedish crowns ($185,000) per year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4322 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.