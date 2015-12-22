BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 Midven SA :
* Sells 10 percent stake or 100,000 shares of BLU Asset Management SKA at 1 zloty ($0.26) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI