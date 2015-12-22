Dec 22 Marvipol SA :

* Its unit, Industrial Center 37 Sp. z o.o., signs loan agreement with mBank SA

* The loan includes construction tranche of up to 20.0 million euros ($21.9 million) and investment tranche of up to 21.0 million euros

* Additionally, loan includes VAT tranche of up to 17.3 million zlotys for payment or refinancing of value added tax

* Marvipol is sole partner of Marvipol Estate Sp. z o.o. which holds 68 percent stake in Industrial Center 37 Sp. z o.o.