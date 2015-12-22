Dec 22 Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Announces that it has been granted suspension of payments (surseance van betaling) by the court of first instance in Limburg, location Maastricht

* Says J.J.M.C. Huppertz and B.W.G.P. Meijs have been appointed as administrators (bewindvoerders) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)