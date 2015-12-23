UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Valeo SA :
* Signs an agreement with Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to acquire Spheros, a global specialist in air conditioning systems for buses
* Says Spehros reports annual revenue of about 250 million euros and has 1,100 employees Source text: bit.ly/1PjDqvl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.