Dec 23 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Acquires a plot of land from Skanska Sverige in Central Helsingborg

* Intends to develop 327 homes

* Signs a sales agreement with Alecta regarding the apartments

* Property value at completion is about 550 million Swedish crowns

* Construction start is estimated to take place in Q2 2016, with first occupancy during the second half of 2018

 Source text for Eikon:

