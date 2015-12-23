BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
Dec 23 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Acquires a plot of land from Skanska Sverige in Central Helsingborg
* Intends to develop 327 homes
* Signs a sales agreement with Alecta regarding the apartments
* Property value at completion is about 550 million Swedish crowns
* Construction start is estimated to take place in Q2 2016, with first occupancy during the second half of 2018
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.