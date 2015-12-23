BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Announces the sale of a retail portfolio comprising 15 retail centers and premises at prime locations in the Netherlands
* Sale represents a total value of 273 million euros ($298.53 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.