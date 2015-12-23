Dec 23 Prima Vera Spa :

* Starts listing on the AIM market of the Italian Stock Exchange

* Calls shareholders meeting on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 to vote on proposed name change to Zephyro SpA and nomination of Domenico Catanese as chairman

* The entrance of Prima Vera to Italian stock exchange occurred following the business combination with GreenItaly1 SpA