BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Prima Vera Spa :
* Starts listing on the AIM market of the Italian Stock Exchange
* Calls shareholders meeting on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 to vote on proposed name change to Zephyro SpA and nomination of Domenico Catanese as chairman
* The entrance of Prima Vera to Italian stock exchange occurred following the business combination with GreenItaly1 SpA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.