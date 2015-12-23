BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Dec 23 MDM Bank PJSC :
* Says MDM Holding SE divested its 58.33 pct stake in bank
* Says Olivant Investments (1) Limited divested its 6.18 pct stake in bank
* Says DARRINGTON ENTERPRISES LIMITED acquired 85.62 pct voting shares in bank, and holds 84.38 pct stake in its share capital (84.25 pct ordinary shares) Source text - bit.ly/1QKCi79, bit.ly/1J3Yarv bit.ly/1YwpuWq, bit.ly/1PjHqvF
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.