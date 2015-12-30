(Corrects third bullet to show percentage of voting shares
acquired by Darrington Enterprises to 84.23 pct from 85.62 pct
after company issued a corrected statement.)
Dec 30 MDM Bank PJSC :
* Says MDM Holding SE divested its 58.33 pct stake in bank
* Says Olivant Investments (1) Limited divested its 6.18
pct stake in bank
* Says Darrington Enterprises Limited acquired 84.23 pct
voting shares in bank, and holds 84.38 pct stake in its share
capital (84.25 pct ordinary shares)
Source text - bit.ly/1QKCi79, bit.ly/1J3Yarv
bit.ly/1YwpuWq, bit.ly/1PjHqvF ,
bit.ly/1YSdp8Q
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)