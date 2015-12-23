Dec 23 Ageas SA NV :

* Says the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) has approved the Ageas partial internal model NonLife aiming at fine-tuning the solvency capital requirements according to the Solvency II Directive, which will become effective as of Jan. 1, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1QWL0xv

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)