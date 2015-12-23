Dec 23 British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Holdings Ltd :

* Says that Lovemore T. Manatsa, co's Managing Director, will retire on January 31, 2016

* Appoints Lucas Francisco as Finance Director of the company with effect from December 8, 2015

* Appoints Clara Mlambo as Managing Director of Co, with effect from February 1, 2016

* Says Peter Doona resigned from the position of Finance Firector of the company