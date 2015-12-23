Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Aqeri Holding AB :
* Supplies electronics to the Indian defense worth 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($140,000)
* Supply concerns communication equipment and will be completed during Q1 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4484 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order