BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Dec 23 Arm Cement Ltd :
* Proposed investment by strategic investor through preferance shares in Co
* In discussions with institutional investor who intends to make investment of up to $125 million equity investment in Co
* Discussions with institutional investor are still ongoing Source text (j.mp/1ZoMhk0) Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.