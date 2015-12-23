Dec 23 Beta Systems Software AG :

* Expects EBIT for fiscal year 2014/2015 with loss of about 0.5 million euros ($546,200.0)(previous year: loss of around 2.2 million euros)

* FY preliminary net profit at around 2.8 million euros versus loss of around 2.2 million euros year ago

* Expects FY revenue at around 41.6 million euros, up 23 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)