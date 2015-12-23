Dec 23 Comptel Oyj :

* Has received major order from Germany's mobile operator belonging to global operator group

* Multi-year deal is continuation of long business relationship between companies

* Deal amounting to 12.5 million euros ($13.65 million) comprises Comptel's data refinery and flowone fulfillment licenses and related services