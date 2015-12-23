Dec 23 Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Announces that today suspension of payments has been granted by the court of first instance in Oost-Brabant, location 's-Hertogenbosch, in respect of Dolcis B.V., Invito B.V., Hoogenbosch Retail Group B.V., Manfield B.V. and PRO sport B.V

* Court has appointed the administrators of Macintosh Retail Group N.V., Mr J.J.M.C. Huppertz and Mr B.W.G.P. Meijs, also as administrators of these companies

