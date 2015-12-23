BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Investec Australia Property Fund
* Has entered into a contract for sale with Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited to acquire office property located at 266 King Street, Newcastle NSW 2300
* Purchase consideration is AUD 56,734,867.
* Effective date of acquisition of property is settlement date under contract for sale, which is scheduled for 28 January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.