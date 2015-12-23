Dec 23 Kier Group Plc :

* Richard Bailey has indicated his wish to retire from its board of directors and will do so on 31 January 2016.

* Kier also announces that, with effect from 1 January 2016, Adam Walker, currently group finance director of GKN Plc, will join board as a non-executive director and as chairman of risk management and audit committee