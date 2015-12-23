UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Signs licence deal with MGP Studios for publishing of "Sand is the soul" game
* To publish "Sand is the soul" on Steam, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, OSX platforms and Chinese, South Asian markets via joint venture CSHFEHK
* Debut of "Sand is the soul" game is set for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.