BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Norwegian Property ASA
* Based on processes and dialogues since Dec. 4, 2015 the Board of Directors has concluded that there is no basis for further processes related to a sale comprising the entire portfolio of assets outside Aker Brygge Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.