Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Comp SA :
* In last 12 months signed with PKN Orlen deals of total value of 113.8 million zlotys ($29.3 million) net
* Signs framework deal for 5 years with PKN Orlen for delivery of goods, worth maximum 84.3 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8908 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order