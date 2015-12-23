Dec 23 Comp SA :

* In last 12 months signed with PKN Orlen deals of total value of 113.8 million zlotys ($29.3 million) net

* Signs framework deal for 5 years with PKN Orlen for delivery of goods, worth maximum 84.3 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

