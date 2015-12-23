Dec 23 Star Fitness Sa

* Shareholders resolve to repeal and subsequently to change resolutions from May 4, 2015 on capital increase via issue of series I, J and K shares

* Resolves to raise capital via private issue of 5.4 million series I and 5.9 million K shares

* Resolves to change its accounting year

* Says its fiscal year will start on April 1 and end on March 31 and current fiscal, started on Jan. 1, 2015 year will be prolonged until March 31