Dec 23 Rokiskio Suris AB :

* Says completed purchasing of own shares through market of official offer of Nasdaq Vilnius AB stock exchange

* Says during period from December 10 until December 23 company acquired 1,612,485 units of own shares which makes 4.50 percent of authorised capital

* Price is 1.43 euros a share Source text for Eikon:

