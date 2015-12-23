Dec 23 Your Image SA :
* Shareholders resolve to raise company's capital via
private issue of 10 million series G shares at 0.50 zloty each
* Series G shares will be offered to several investors in
exchange for contribution in-kind of 2,533 shares of EveryFlow
Sp. z o.o. priced at 5.5 million zlotys ($1.4 million)
* Investors to whom series G shares are offered include:
Grzegorz Lisowicz, Jacek Paczesniak, Miroslaw Malinowski, Lukasz
Filus, Robert Kyc, Acrebit SA, Sumixan Limited, EGI Limited and
SN Consulting
($1 = 3.8927 zlotys)
