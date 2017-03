Dec 23 Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Buys further 39 percent of Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR for about 2.7 million euros ($2.94 million)

* After the transaction Aedes SIIQ holds 95 percent stake in Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)