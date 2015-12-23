Dec 23 Allgeier SE :

* Divests terna unit

* Reached agreement with AE BG Rho holding GmbH concerning sale of terna holding GmbH along with its units terna GmbH - Zentrum fuer Business Software and terna Switzerland 

* Purchase price, which will lie within normal market valuation range for type of business being sold, will be paid predominantly in cash when transaction is executed

* Transaction will be concluded prospectively before Dec. 31

* A double-digit amount in millions of euros will accrue to Allgeier from transaction