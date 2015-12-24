Dec 24 Segro Plc :

* Segro agrees sale of Slough office portfolio for 325 million stg

* Has exchanged contracts to sell its portfolio of offices on Bath Road in Slough for 325 million stg to clients of AEW Europe ('aew')

* Sale price represents a net initial yield of 5.6 percent, a topped-up net initial yield of 6.3 percent and a small premium to book value at 30 June 2015

* Transaction is expected to complete during january 2016