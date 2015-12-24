Dec 24 Segro Plc :
* Segro agrees sale of Slough office portfolio for 325
million stg
* Has exchanged contracts to sell its portfolio of offices
on Bath Road in Slough for 325 million stg to clients of AEW
Europe ('aew')
* Sale price represents a net initial yield of 5.6 percent,
a topped-up net initial yield of 6.3 percent and a small premium
to book value at 30 June 2015
* Transaction is expected to complete during january 2016
