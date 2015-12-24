BRIEF-Sourcenext to buy 12.66 pct stake of shares in BJIT Ltd for 41 mln yen
* Says co plans to buy 100,000 shares in a Bangladesh-based software development firm BJIT Ltd via private placement plan, on April 14
Dec 24 Say Reklamcilik :
* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 110.3 million lira ($37.77 million)
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 18.2 million lira
* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 9.2 million lira
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA at 22.3 million lira
* Sees FY 2016 net profit of 11.0 million lira
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 122.1 million lira Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9201 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Finalised an investment in Click&Quick Distribution Srl (Click&Quick); following the completion of the transaction holds a 15 pct stake in Click&Quick share capital
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to buy game developer Mingtong Tech for 1.5 billion yuan ($217.55 million) via share issue