Dec 24 Mennica Skarbowa SA :

* Says Bafago Sp. z o.o. (Bafago) buys 50.23 pct stake in company from Volanttee Group OU for 4.79 zlotys ($1.24) a share

* Volanttee Group OU is also entitled to premium A and B for the sold shares

* Acquisition of company's shares by Bafago is a long-term investment Source text for Eikon:,

($1 = 3.8775 zlotys)