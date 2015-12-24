BRIEF-NEX Group says March EBS volumes at $86.5 billion
* March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago
Dec 24 Mennica Skarbowa SA :
* Says Bafago Sp. z o.o. (Bafago) buys 50.23 pct stake in company from Volanttee Group OU for 4.79 zlotys ($1.24) a share
* Volanttee Group OU is also entitled to premium A and B for the sold shares
* Acquisition of company's shares by Bafago is a long-term investment Source text for Eikon:,
($1 = 3.8775 zlotys)
April 5 Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says Anu Jain managing director has expressed her unwillingness to continue as managing director, company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: