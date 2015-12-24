BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya to discontinue project to set up hospital in Orissa
* Says surrender of leased land in Bhubaneswar, Orissa and discontinuation of project to set up hospital
Dec 24 Esperite NV :
* Responds to incorrect information in the press on the shareholding of its CEO Frederic Amar
* Says Frederic Amar currently holds, directly and indirectly via Salveo Holding SA, total number of 2,863,748 shares, representing 28.04 percent of capital and voting interest
* DIAMYD MEDICAL INVESTS IN BROAD INTERNATIONAL PATENT PROTECTION FOR DIAMYD® AND NEW STUDY DRUG HAS BEEN PRODUCED
* Says unit Heptares received milestone payment of $12 million from AstraZeneca, on small molecule A2A antagonist AZD4635 (HTL-1071)