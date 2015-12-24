Dec 24 Esperite NV :

* Responds to incorrect information in the press on the shareholding of its CEO Frederic Amar

* Says Frederic Amar currently holds, directly and indirectly via Salveo Holding SA, total number of 2,863,748 shares, representing 28.04 percent of capital and voting interest