BRIEF-NEX Group says March EBS volumes at $86.5 billion
* March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Dec 24 AKB Avangard OJSC :
* Says approves bond issue program of 001P series bonds for up to 30 billion roubles ($425.76 million)
Source text - bit.ly/1OMSApY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.4625 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 5 Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says Anu Jain managing director has expressed her unwillingness to continue as managing director, company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: