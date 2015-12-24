BRIEF-NEX Group says March EBS volumes at $86.5 billion
* March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Dec 24 (Reuters) -
* Credit Bank of Moscow has placed all 4.5 billion additional shares, according to stock exchange data
* The main part of the issue was bought on Monday Dec. 21
* The bank is not commenting yet on the placement
* The shares have been placed at 3.67 roubles ($0.0520) a share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.5900 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says Anu Jain managing director has expressed her unwillingness to continue as managing director, company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: