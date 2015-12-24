UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 24 Moy Park Ltd (IPO-MOP.L):
* Barry Mcgrane, chief financial officer, has decided to leave company and will step down from his position as CFO on Dec. 31
* Has commenced a process to recruit his successor and Helen Glennie will act as interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources