BRIEF-SES signs capacity deals with Gogo
Gogo secures capacity on 12 transponders across two SES satellites
Dec 28 Armada Bilgisayar Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
Reaches deal with Hewlett Packard Enterprise on distribution of HP's storage and server products

April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 5 ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore as part of its global business strategy.