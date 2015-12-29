UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 Cathay International Holdings Ltd :
* Trading update
* Sees financial year revenue and gross profit performance to be broadly in line with market expectations
* However, reported operating expenses are expected to be significantly higher than originally anticipated
* Trading conditions in Chinese markets have remained difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.