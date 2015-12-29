Dec 29 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* To carry out directed set-off issue of about 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($191,564)

* To issue about 45 million shares at 0.035 crown per share

* Says has during December repaid about 2.2 million crowns of its 3.6 million crown debt owed to Marine Life Invest

* Says the company's major shareholder and chairman have guaranteed remaining debt to Marine Life Invest of about 1.4 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3523 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)