Dec 29 Banca IFIS SpA :

* Completes the acquisition of two non perfoming loan portfolios with nominal value of over 365 million euros ($400.48 million) and over 60 million euros

* Finalizes the sale of three non performing loan portfolios having an overall face value of approximately 1.4 billion euros, which corresponds to 137,000 positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)