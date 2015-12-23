Dec 23 Honeywell Flour Mills PLC :

* Provides update on legal dispute between Honeywell Flour Mills PLC and Ecobank Nigeria Ltd

* Filed a notice of appeal at the court of appeal, Lagos to set aside ex parte order in its entirety

* In the interim, the affected companies continue to operate their respective business

* Honeywell is also exploring all other options for the speedy resolution of the matter