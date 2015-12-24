BRIEF-Sourcenext to buy 12.66 pct stake of shares in BJIT Ltd for 41 mln yen
* Says co plans to buy 100,000 shares in a Bangladesh-based software development firm BJIT Ltd via private placement plan, on April 14
Dec 24 Europacorp SA :
* Reports H1 net loss group share of 3.5 million euros ($3.83 million) compared to income of 7.3 million euros a year ago
* Reports H1 operating loss of 4.1 million euros compared to profit of 7.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 76.6 million euros compared to 98.0 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1mh5buE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Finalised an investment in Click&Quick Distribution Srl (Click&Quick); following the completion of the transaction holds a 15 pct stake in Click&Quick share capital
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to buy game developer Mingtong Tech for 1.5 billion yuan ($217.55 million) via share issue