BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya to discontinue project to set up hospital in Orissa
* Says surrender of leased land in Bhubaneswar, Orissa and discontinuation of project to set up hospital
Dec 24 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Hikma, Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) have made significant progress towards completing acquisition of Roxane, and expect closing to occur by end of February 2016
* BI may nominate one non-exec director to Hikma's board from time to time for so long as BI has a shareholding in Hikma representing 10 pct or more
* Appointment of Dr. Jochen Gann as BI's first nominated director of company
* DIAMYD MEDICAL INVESTS IN BROAD INTERNATIONAL PATENT PROTECTION FOR DIAMYD® AND NEW STUDY DRUG HAS BEEN PRODUCED
* Says unit Heptares received milestone payment of $12 million from AstraZeneca, on small molecule A2A antagonist AZD4635 (HTL-1071)