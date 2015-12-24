Dec 24 Fly.pl SA :

* Says resolves to issue 41,545,000 series D shares at issue price of 0.10 zloty ($0.0258) a share

* Says series D shares will be issued in closed subscription to existing shareholders in proportion to the number of series A, B, C shares held by them

* For each series A, B, and C share one series D share will be offered

* Pre-emptive right record date is Jan. 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8749 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)