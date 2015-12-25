Dec 25 Alcatel Lucent Teletas :

* Signs $24.6 million deal with Azerbaijan's Delta Telekom

* The deal is for sale of LTE equipments and approximate duration of the project is envisaged to be 24 months

* The agreement will enter into force until 30 March, 2016 upon receiving of 30 pct of payment

