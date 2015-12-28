BRIEF-Triis buys back 61,400 shares in March
* Says it bought back 61,400 shares for 20.4 million yen in March
Dec 28 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* Signs deal with Telecom Italia SpA for distribution of 39 films via such channels as Electronic Sell Through, Video on Demand and Subscription Video-on-demand
* Signs deal with Radiotelevisione Svizzera Italiana (RSI) for granting of Free TV rights on 12 films
* EXEOTECH HAS REPURCHASED ABOUT 90% OF OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE KV 5
* Gabriela Derecka has been appointed a new CEO of the company