Dec 28 Comptel Oyj :

* Has received order from customer in Middle East region

* Deal is a continuation of technology collaboration between the companies

* Order value is about 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million), comprising data refinery software license upgrade, a new reporting module, and related services Source text for Eikon:

